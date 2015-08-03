Aluminum Foiled Again

Inevitably, after any moon landing anniversary, the hoaxers emerge from the timber paneling to bellow about shadows and wind and stars, and all the reasons why thousands of people worked on the Apollo project, "duping the world" -- yet fascinatingly, no whistleblowers have come forward for 5 decades.
Upon a recent entangling with one of these poor souls on Twitter (which we should just re-name "Trollville" at this juncture), I pointed out they might actually be projecting far more competence onto government bureacracies than deserved. The response was "I'll keep my tinfoil hat, thank you."
People still wear tinfoil hats??
Ali Rahimi of MIT. Seriously.
Horrible news for the Conspiracy Theory Crowd came many moons ago, when an empirical study should have shut down any arguments.
Alas, if you could "reason" with conspiracy theorists, there wouldn't be any conspiracy theorists.
Whether you embrace the contemporary fashion for blocking government beams (or alien beams, in some circles) it turns out that tin foil headgear actually enables mind control! Go figure.
Oh, Tabby. Not you, too!
Seeking resource links about radio waves (different writing project), I once stumbled over this enlightening piece of news, whereby several scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (who knew they had so much time on their hands?) experimented with various radio frequencies used by the United States government. Would a tin foil hat truly stem the tide of Big Brotherly evil?
Astonishingly, after testing three common helmet styles, MIT researchers found that the tin foil magnified the waves instead of blocking them.
Fashion Statement
So hmm, maybe the aliens among us set this conspiracy theory in motion all along, hoping that tin foil caps would catch on??
You have no idea how much I wish I was making this up:
A quarter million dollars worth of equipment was used, including computer power, a network analyzer, a signal generator and omnidirectional antenna – all used to test signals in various ranges... all to find out that regular old Reynolds foil amplify the bands allocated to the government.
Recently De-classified.
So what CAN one use to block alien beams or government mind-control technology? I have no idea, but I am sure new products for just this purpose are due to hit the market.
Please, please let it be chocolate.
25 comments:
Post a Comment