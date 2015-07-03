Friday, July 3, 2015

Third Annual FIREFLY and COSMOS T-Shirt Giveaway

It is that time of year again. In celebration of Shepherd Book's milestone birthday this week, I'm once again partnering for tweetstorms with GeekChicTees for a Firefly T-shirt giveaway!

The contest will run for one week, today through next Friday (July 3rd - 10th). On July 10th, our supremely indifferent cat will pick one two lucky winners, and Ron Glass will officially be a septuagenarian!  Like, wow.

As always, very special thanks to Captain Mal's Wisdom, who always helps us get the word out to space cadets of all stripes. (Though we're pretty sure they do it for the cool free T-shirts, too.)

To enter the contest for either free T-shirt, pop over to our Official Giveaway Page and choose ways to enter on Twitter and Facebook.

Winners, upon sending clothing size and address confidentially, get to pick their favorite products from the GeekChic Tees catalogue!

Note: While we chose Rafflecopter's platform for easy collating so we don't miss any entries, know that email addresses are never farmed. They may ask you for email to sign up, but NO ONE at Pillownaut.com, GeekChic Tees or CMW will ever, ever, ever send spam or sell the email addresses of Browncoats. That is some serious Alliance-style BS right there! Anyone who even asked us for something that rude would have to get past Jayne & Vera, first.

If you are not on Twitter or Facebook, you can also share this page to Tumblr, Pinterest, and/or Google+ and comment on this blog post to say you have done so. We'll be watching all new messages!

Enter as many times as you like, on as many platforms as you like. We'll go check them out! Every follow, share, and tweet counts as an entry.

DEADLINE FOR ENTRIES: 9am PST, July 10th!
Winner will be announced directly afterward on this blog, Twitter, and Captain Mal's Wisdom. Which you should totally be following already, anyway.
 
Jennifer G said...

I cannot believe I haven't seen this shirt before! It's amazing!

July 3, 2015 at 4:46 PM
T Bailey said...

awesome giveaway. thanks.

July 3, 2015 at 5:42 PM
Chris O said...

That's a pretty shiny shirt and giveaway!

July 4, 2015 at 6:12 AM
Bob Young said...

Liked And Shared on my facebook.

July 4, 2015 at 10:20 PM
Patricia said...

This shirt would look super shiny with my Kaylee messenger bag! :-) <3

July 5, 2015 at 5:14 AM
Laurie said...

Shiny!!! Sharing this on our local Browncoats FB page!

July 5, 2015 at 6:37 AM
Beatrice B said...

There is a lot of want going on here. Definitely would like to add something Shiny to my closet.

July 5, 2015 at 8:12 AM
Meghan Brushett said...
This comment has been removed by the author.
July 5, 2015 at 9:04 AM
Meghan Brushett said...

I need more Shiny for my closet!

July 5, 2015 at 9:05 AM
Kris M said...

Can never have enogh Shiny! Great giveaway!!

July 5, 2015 at 10:29 AM
Sherry R said...

I already got plenty of Tshirts, but, I feel compelled to add to my cllection. Apparently, resistance is futile. Yeah, I know: wrong 'verse.

July 5, 2015 at 6:08 PM
Maya said...

Shared on my facebook page (/askkayleefrye) as well as my tumblrs (askkayleefrye and prairieharpycosplay)!

July 5, 2015 at 8:07 PM
Phoenix Johnson said...

Oooooh how shiny! I'd love a Shiny tee, or really any Browncoat tee to kick off my tee collection!

July 5, 2015 at 8:14 PM
Cassie said...

Need that shirt, it's super shiny!

July 5, 2015 at 8:20 PM
♥ Hattie ♥ said...

Love this idea. Too awesome. Man I love Browncoats for being so giving! I will be sharing this all over the place.

July 5, 2015 at 8:24 PM
Meghan L. said...

This shirt would complete my shiny self!

July 5, 2015 at 8:35 PM
Bess said...

Nice shirt!

July 5, 2015 at 8:40 PM
Ariyen said...

never have had a firefly shirt before... Can't afford one either.

July 5, 2015 at 9:03 PM
qnev said...

awesome & shiny giveaway - best of luck everyone

July 6, 2015 at 2:27 AM
rom kruse said...

love the t-shirts, good luck everyone

July 6, 2015 at 9:55 AM
ajdag said...

As always you rock. Thanks for the chance.

July 6, 2015 at 10:30 AM
Kali said...

Awesome giveaway! Thank you for the opportunity!

July 6, 2015 at 10:37 AM
Katy B said...

I need this shirt!

July 6, 2015 at 10:37 AM
Aligirl520 said...

Shiny

July 6, 2015 at 10:47 AM
Anonymous said...

yay!

July 6, 2015 at 11:16 AM
Renegade Lily said...

Love, love, love this quote.

July 6, 2015 at 11:54 AM
Terri said...

Oooh, shiny teeshirts!

July 6, 2015 at 12:03 PM
Anonymous said...

Can't wait to see what happens! Here's to the leaves on the wind!

July 6, 2015 at 12:07 PM
AlyJean said...

You guys are amazing for putting on such a cool giveaway! I'd be super stoked to rep these shirts!

July 6, 2015 at 12:13 PM
Sarah said...

Those are cool...

July 6, 2015 at 12:30 PM
Zoe Jones said...

So shiny!

July 6, 2015 at 1:17 PM
Rince said...

This shirt could easily be my favourite. Very, very nice giveaway !

July 6, 2015 at 1:20 PM
Nancy said...

Dear Buddha, please bring me a pony and a plastic rocket...and a Shiny t-shirt!

July 6, 2015 at 4:10 PM
Trish Guinn said...

Shiny. :)

July 6, 2015 at 4:11 PM
theretaillier said...

I would be so grateful for a shiny shirt! <3

July 6, 2015 at 5:42 PM
Janet said...

The SHINY shirt would be.....shiny!!! ^_^

July 6, 2015 at 5:56 PM
Janet said...

The SHINY shirt would be.....shiny!!! ^_^

July 6, 2015 at 5:56 PM
Janet said...

The SHINY shirt would be.....shiny!!! ^_^

July 6, 2015 at 5:56 PM
Tabby said...

This is an awesome giveaway. :)

July 6, 2015 at 6:11 PM
The One True Alex said...

Oh wow! I love the Shiny shirt, but either would be amazing :)

July 6, 2015 at 8:55 PM
Anonymous said...

Love the show and love this shirt

July 7, 2015 at 3:45 AM
Stacey Grantham said...

Liking the Shiny shirt and I would wear it well.

July 7, 2015 at 8:28 AM
Marty C. said...

Cool t-shirt! Shiny giveaway!

July 7, 2015 at 11:00 AM
JIa Qiang said...

LIKED AND SHARED ON MY FACEBOOK. HOPE TO WIN.

July 9, 2015 at 12:40 AM
Jia Qiang said...

LIKED AND SHARED ON MY FACEBOOK. HOPE TO WIN.

July 9, 2015 at 12:42 AM
Casey said...

Thanks for the giveaway!

July 9, 2015 at 2:59 PM
Casey said...

Thanks for the giveaway!

July 9, 2015 at 2:59 PM
Delaney Barrett said...

This is so Cool!!!

July 9, 2015 at 3:39 PM
Laura said...

Always up for an opportunity to expand my Firefly shirt collection!

July 9, 2015 at 3:57 PM
Anonymous said...

@ Ms pillownaut... I think your fantastic... You've got a really clever way of explaining what everyone else is saying, and the thing about your style is that it is 'ALWAYS' proven with Dr's and Professors comments later after everyone was thinking 'like this girls mad', and then? Everyone else say's what she said... Man, i just think your a great intellect for learner's...

How do your thought's do it that quick?

Thanks... Your someone who helps cheer other's at work...

@secretscientist]

July 17, 2015 at 1:23 PM
