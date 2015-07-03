Third Annual FIREFLY and COSMOS T-Shirt Giveaway

Browncoats! Spacetweeps! Science nerds!
It is that time of year again. In celebration of Shepherd Book's milestone birthday this week, I'm once again partnering for tweetstorms with GeekChicTees for a Firefly T-shirt giveaway!
The contest will run for one week, today through next Friday (July 3rd - 10th). On July 10th, our supremely indifferent cat will pick one two lucky winners, and Ron Glass will officially be a septuagenarian! Like, wow.
As always, very special thanks to Captain Mal's Wisdom, who always helps us get the word out to space cadets of all stripes. (Though we're pretty sure they do it for the cool free T-shirts, too.)
Click to enter T-shirt Giveaway!
To enter the contest for either free T-shirt, pop over to our Official Giveaway Page and choose ways to enter on Twitter and Facebook.
Winners, upon sending clothing size and address confidentially, get to pick their favorite products from the GeekChic Tees catalogue!
Note: While we chose Rafflecopter's platform for easy collating so we don't miss any entries, know that email addresses are never farmed. They may ask you for email to sign up, but NO ONE at Pillownaut.com, GeekChic Tees or CMW will ever, ever, ever send spam or sell the email addresses of Browncoats. That is some serious Alliance-style BS right there! Anyone who even asked us for something that rude would have to get past Jayne & Vera, first.
Click on picture to enter contest!
If you are not on Twitter or Facebook, you can also share this page to Tumblr, Pinterest, and/or Google+ and comment on this blog post to say you have done so. We'll be watching all new messages!
Enter as many times as you like, on as many platforms as you like. We'll go check them out! Every follow, share, and tweet counts as an entry.
DEADLINE FOR ENTRIES: 9am PST, July 10th!
Winner will be announced directly afterward on this blog, Twitter, and Captain Mal's Wisdom. Which you should totally be following already, anyway.
51 comments:
I cannot believe I haven't seen this shirt before! It's amazing!
awesome giveaway. thanks.
That's a pretty shiny shirt and giveaway!
Liked And Shared on my facebook.
This shirt would look super shiny with my Kaylee messenger bag! :-) <3
Shiny!!! Sharing this on our local Browncoats FB page!
There is a lot of want going on here. Definitely would like to add something Shiny to my closet.
I need more Shiny for my closet!
Can never have enogh Shiny! Great giveaway!!
I already got plenty of Tshirts, but, I feel compelled to add to my cllection. Apparently, resistance is futile. Yeah, I know: wrong 'verse.
Shared on my facebook page (/askkayleefrye) as well as my tumblrs (askkayleefrye and prairieharpycosplay)!
Oooooh how shiny! I'd love a Shiny tee, or really any Browncoat tee to kick off my tee collection!
Need that shirt, it's super shiny!
Love this idea. Too awesome. Man I love Browncoats for being so giving! I will be sharing this all over the place.
This shirt would complete my shiny self!
Nice shirt!
never have had a firefly shirt before... Can't afford one either.
awesome & shiny giveaway - best of luck everyone
love the t-shirts, good luck everyone
As always you rock. Thanks for the chance.
Awesome giveaway! Thank you for the opportunity!
I need this shirt!
Shiny
yay!
Love, love, love this quote.
Oooh, shiny teeshirts!
Can't wait to see what happens! Here's to the leaves on the wind!
You guys are amazing for putting on such a cool giveaway! I'd be super stoked to rep these shirts!
Those are cool...
So shiny!
This shirt could easily be my favourite. Very, very nice giveaway !
Dear Buddha, please bring me a pony and a plastic rocket...and a Shiny t-shirt!
Shiny. :)
I would be so grateful for a shiny shirt! <3
The SHINY shirt would be.....shiny!!! ^_^
The SHINY shirt would be.....shiny!!! ^_^
The SHINY shirt would be.....shiny!!! ^_^
This is an awesome giveaway. :)
Oh wow! I love the Shiny shirt, but either would be amazing :)
Love the show and love this shirt
Liking the Shiny shirt and I would wear it well.
Cool t-shirt! Shiny giveaway!
LIKED AND SHARED ON MY FACEBOOK. HOPE TO WIN.
LIKED AND SHARED ON MY FACEBOOK. HOPE TO WIN.
Thanks for the giveaway!
Thanks for the giveaway!
This is so Cool!!!
Always up for an opportunity to expand my Firefly shirt collection!
@ Ms pillownaut... I think your fantastic... You've got a really clever way of explaining what everyone else is saying, and the thing about your style is that it is 'ALWAYS' proven with Dr's and Professors comments later after everyone was thinking 'like this girls mad', and then? Everyone else say's what she said... Man, i just think your a great intellect for learner's...
How do your thought's do it that quick?
Thanks... Your someone who helps cheer other's at work...
@secretscientist]
Merryjanestees LLC is an online retailer of Direct to Garment printed graphic t-shirts. We design all our t-shirts in house and offer some of the most creative and unique designs on the web. Our graphic designers are always looking for fresh topics and ideas to express on tees. We’re passionate about making our customers happy with super high quality prints on top of the line t-shirt brands. The brands of our t-shirts include American Apparel, Next Level, Gildan, Anvil and many more. Merryjanestees Offers all kind of Tee Shirt, Women's Tops, Ladies T-Shirts, Funny T-Shirts, Mens Graphic T-Shirts, Joke T-Shirts, Cool T-Shirts and Personalized t shirts.
Post a Comment