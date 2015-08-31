Monday, August 31, 2015
Death Star Math
So there's this realty company named Movoto, and they somehow grew a sense of humor, despite being a realty company.
Not only are they funny, they are space enthusiasts! On the Movato blog, they profess an admiration for SpaceX, and say they have been inspired by commercial space initiatives to think up interesting ways to relate to space! Hey, don't most of us do this all day?
On this same blog is an amusing info graphic about how many average homes could fit into the DeathStar, and I'm digging whomever they go to complete their artwork. In terms of working environment, this place must be a hoot. Clink on the link or the picture to see the answer. :)
It gets better. Want to know how much money it would take to launch your entire house into space? I tried it. It would take $678 million to put my dwelling up into the black.
To put that number into perspective, that's just slightly over the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) of Ecuador.
They don't happen to mention whether you will just be orbiting around Earth in your floating house or if you theoretically get to travel somewhere interesting. Pity, as I was expecting the follow-up graphic to be the mileage to Europa!
The space fun doesn't stop there. Last but not least, just how large would a house have to be in order for it to be visible on the moon??
No joke, just a little larger than the city of Houston. I'm betting we wouldn't lack for construction volunteers on the project, however...when do we leave? Check out Movoto's site -- but make sure it's when you have some time to kill.
Posted by PillowNaut at 6:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
22 comments:
Perhaps @Stephanie Evans would think about the Japanese bow in procyon???
Hello@ NASA ...
@coons vs Keplar?]
For everyone @NASA ...
Finding heavens in molten lava ...
Love Come Down- Evelyn Champagne King
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zu5xfnUz7c0
Nice blog sir, thanks for sharing the information. Welcome to visit my site - Please Click here Shopping Online, Good Price On Deal, Luxury Products online
The Death Star gets really bad press for some reason so great to see this realty company redressing the balance.
http://www.techweekeurope.co.uk/e-regulation/eu-citizens-mass-surveillance-snowden-179767?utm_source=2015-11-02&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=uk_techweekeurope&referrer=nl_uk_techweekeurope&t=c01d01f338e5c4584eb42a534a69c9931727529
-------------------------------
Happy Halloween ... !
@star trek dress... What species is that?
The talent of the future ... !
--------------
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-3298299/Chloe-Sims-pleather-jumpsuit-birthday-night-leggy-Ferne-McCann-Jessica-Wright.html
--------------------------------------------------------
Bob Marley / No woman no cry [lyrics]
NSA opinions though?
FBI opinions though?
Central intelligence agency opinions though?
NASA opinions though?
Would Charlie Bolden be a better man?
http://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/father-son-couples-request-to-marry-each-other-rejected-by-judge/ar-BBmOPik?li=AA9SkIr
------------------------------------
@ Whos a clever god then... ?
Aloeblacc{The man offical video}
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fm660vIn8Tg
Most English people still black from Germany China and the older world in the future...
Why America vs Iraq ???
We want a good American president that isn't warring with our rights... !!!
God bless America ...
Man shalts not lye with man [science]...
I'd love spending time with little white men educating us...
Hello Isreal...
Um shalla ...
Save for another day if neccessary...
[funding]...
@JFK clones on quantum leap...
Happier with the Mat Damon version !!!
[and thanks @ NASA ''the Martian''] ... !
http://variety.com/2014/film/news/star-wars-the-force-awakens-trailer-watch-1201365773/
http://edition.cnn.com/2014/12/12/showbiz/movies/star-wars-the-force-awakens-character-names/
Thanks @ pillownaut and hopes shall meet your professional fiancé and yourself @ a NASA launch of the SLS ...
Have a calm safe and gentle day...
Officially did get the Disney bed sheet prezzie about four years ago though... ?
He's A Tramp / Lady And The Tramp(with lyrics)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wiNGW97JiE/
Thats the thing about the pendragon @ map
-------------
covertress.com...
https://twitter.com/covertress
------------------------------------------
She didn't fancy him...
NASA dorks...
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-OIQavbVqts8/Vd-HBVYpasI/AAAAAAABOYE/lYjCn3NyZEI/s1600/ribbon-chapel-02.jpg
------------------------------------
NASA applications for manned space exploration [December] !!!
For those who seek for achieve for space exploration ... !!!
Good luck darlings...
Is that where we met... ?
----------------------------------
http://www.livescience.com/52725-can-science-predict-if-you-will-marry-your-partner.html?cmpid=NL_LS_weekly_2015-11-06
Wonders who NASA would name that after?
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2015/10/151028-planet-disappears-alpha-centauri-astronomy-science/?utm_source=NatGeocom&utm_medium=Email&utm_content=wild_science_20151108&utm_campaign=Content&utm_rd=18179719
----------------------------------------
At boffy...
No - one works for them anymore ...
http://bonanza777.info/blog/wp/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/5f48ad9b642e566ce4582aa853f03d74.jpg
The Federal beaureau of investigation has chelsea supporters of the Jose Mourino gang and the sepp blatter stats REF: 2015/2016 season...
www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-3126599/Chelsea-fixtures-Premier-League-2015-2016-season-revealed-Read-list-here.html
"A successful team builds awareness around the world and our increased commercial revenues in 2012-13 and new or extended partnership deals demonstrate we are working hard to capitalise on that."
www.msn.com/en-gb/entertainment/topnews/carly-simon-finally-reveals-who-youre-so-vain-was-actually-about/ar-BBnc0NR?li=AA9SkIr
Michelle @spacechelle Nov 17 you've looked terrific for ages ... !
---------------------------
@Boys in the trees Carly Simon memoirs ... !
Is that written in English ?
They all train on television?
http://uk.reuters.com/article/2015/11/16/uk-g20-turkey-britain-security-idUKKCN0T500520151116
----------------------------------------------
Right went left because of Italian fashion interest app !!!
-----------------------
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_stars_on_the_Hollywood_Walk_of_Fame
-----------------------
Post a Comment