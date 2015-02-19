Thursday, February 19, 2015
Vacation!
That's not a typo! Vacation!
I'm sorry I have not been writing as often as usual -- but it's also gratifying to have so many new projects, even if they divide my attention!
I'm going on another blog hiatus, but for happier reasons. For the first time in 6 years, I am taking a GENUINE vacation, where there is no "work" involved before or after fun days off.
For three weeks, I'll be traveling through the Dutch Antilles and Latin America, and I'm not taking my laptop. I guess by the end of week 1, I'll know if "not being connected to the internet" is a relief, or bringing on serious withdrawal.
I'm off to Aruba, Curacao, Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica...
See you on the flipside!
