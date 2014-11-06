Thursday, November 6, 2014
Happy Carl Sagan Day 2014!
Happy, happy Sixth Annual Carl Sagan Day!
This year's theme is,unshockingly, "COSMOS: A Spacetime Odyssey," and once again, Florida's Broward College has planned awesome lectures, planetarium shows, children's activities, educator workshops, COSMOS episodes, telescope instruction, and star-gazing. The celebration includes a fundraiser dinner to honor what would have been Sagan's 80th birthday.
Most folks recognize Carl from COSMOS in the 1980s, the most widely watched program in PBS history! No surprise, the reboot this past year with Neil deGasse Tyson was also incredibly popular! I've blogged numerous times about my idolization of his highly-quotable written material, my great love for his part in the Voyager Golden Records and their longevity, and last year, I was so pleased to visit a major bucket list item, the Carl Sagan Planet Walk scale solar system!
Carl taught at Cornell and Harvard universities, and worked at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory. Other titles included technology officer of the Icarus planetary research journal, Planetary Science Chair at the Astronomical Society, Astronomy Chairman at the Advancement of Science Association, and Co-Founder of the Planetary Society, the Earth's largest space-interest group.
Carl Sagan passed away in December 1996 at the age of 62, and was buried in New York (Lakeview Cemetery, Ithaca) right beside his parents.
An astronomer, philosopher, professor and NASA consultant, Carl Sagan won 30 public awards, published over 600 scientific articles and authored or co-authored 20 books. I’ll never weary of recommending Pale Blue Dot to anyone who will listen! The unmanned Mars Pathfinder spacecraft was renamed the Carl Sagan Memorial Station in 1997. Asteroid 2709 Sagan is also named in his honor.
Sagan was instrumental in the early Mariner missions to Venus, determined landing sites on Mars for the Viking Lander probes, and also assembled the first physical messages sent into space. He was instrumental in establishing the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence(SETI), urging the use of radio telescopes to detect signals from other intelligent life. Along with Frank Drake, he also composed the Arecibo message, beamed once into space in 1974.
He's one of those people who makes you scratch your head and think, "What the heck have I been DOING with my time?!"
Carl had the ability to make space "knowable" to audiences of all ages. He was known for popularizing science in a way that inspired people to understand both our insignificance in the larger universe, but also, paradoxically, the absolutely precious nature of our enormously unlikely existence.
Follow me on Twitter today for #TriviaThursday, all day today, which is all about Carl Sagan's life, works, activism, and scientific accomplisments! Speaking for space geeks everywhere... thanks a billion, Carl.
Posted by PillowNaut at 5:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
I think everyone knows I really fancy you. I think everyone knows it's because you are the most advanced woman in the space business. You know I'm the man. Come and practice 348 science with me...
Dire Straits - Romeo and Juliet
www.youtube.com/watch?v=mxfjSnMN88U/
Post a Comment