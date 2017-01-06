Friday, January 6, 2017
StarTalk Live at San Francisco SketchFest
Star Talk Radio is on the road again. This week, Bill Nye The Science Guy will be hosting their annual Sketchfest gig in San Francisco!
I'm so flattered to tell all my readers that the StarTalk social media team invited me, for the third year in a row, to "guest-host" their Twitter account during Bill Nye's show on Friday, January 22nd. Joining me for fun across multiple social media platforms will be the über-cool host of The STEMulus, aerospace engineer and Satellite Launch Superstar Stephanie Evans!
StarTalk, from Curved Light Productions, is the first (and still only) popular commercial radio/television broadcast devoted to space exploration, the search for life in the universe, and cosmology -- and they make these subjects accessible to listeners of all ages with facts, humor, and celebrities.
If you are not a regular StarTalk listener... um, who are you and what are you doing on my blog?? No seriously, if you're new to the show, you can brush up on the format and fun by seeing their greatest hits on their YouTube channel or iTunes.
There is one episode where Neil deGrasse Tyson had a conversation with GOD. Make time.
Engineer, Emmy-winning TV host, and owner of 400+ bow ties, Bill Nye is also the CEO of The Planetary Society. It will be our distinct pleasure to put all our Nye-rich knowledge into describing the show on Thursday night at the historic Curran Theatre in San Francisco.
If you live in or near the SF Bay Area, you can purchase tickets to come live-tweet with us, or follow along with all the sciency comedy from home by following the social media hashtag #StarTalkLive.
2017 Year In Space Calendars, designed by artist Steve Cariddi!
For all the news this week about #StarTalkLive, you can follow the major players on Twitter at @Pillownaut, @StephEvz43, @TheScienceGuy, @EugeneMirman, and of course the Big Guns: @StarTalkRadio.
Posted by PillowNaut at 8:43 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Didn't you just post your were ending the blog? Guess you couldn't stay away. :)
Post a Comment