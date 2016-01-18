StarTalk Live at Sketchfest!

Star Talk Radio is on the road again! This week, Bill Nye The Science Guy will be hosting their annual Sketchfest gig in San Francisco! Lucky, lucky audience in California.
Okay, okay, don't say it... if it's Star Talk Radio LIVE and ONSTAGE, it's... not.. exactly RADIO. But who's quibbling with the best radio show and podcast around?
I'm so flattered to tell all my readers that the StarTalk social media team invited me, for the second year in a row, to "guest-host" their Twitter account during Bill Nye's show on Friday, January 22nd. Joining me for fun across multiple social media platforms will be the über-cool host of The STEMulus, aerospace engineer Stephanie Evans!
StarTalk, from Curved Light Productions, is the first (and still only) popular commercial radio/television broadcast devoted to space exploration, the search for life in the universe, astrophysics, and cosmology -- and they manage to make all these subjects accessible to listeners of all ages and backgrounds with facts, humor, and celebrities.
If you are not a regular StarTalk listener... um, who are you and what are you doing on my blog?? No seriously, if you're new to the show, you can brush up on the format and fun by seeing their greatest hits on their YouTube channel or iTunes.
There is one episode where Neil deGrasse Tyson had a conversation with GOD. Make time.
Engineer, Emmy-winning TV host, comic, and owner of 350+ bow ties, Bill Nye is also the current CEO of The Planetary Society. I happen to be a proud, card-carrying member. It will be my distinct pleasure to put all my Nye-rich knowledge into describing the show on Friday night at the historic Nourse Theatre in San Francisco.
If you live in or near the SF Bay Area, you can purchase tickets to come live-tweet #StarTalkRadio with us, or follow along with all the great sciency comedy from home by following the social media hashtag #StarTalkLive.
The above video is from Nye's San Francisco StarTalk show, at the annual SF Sketchfest. Watch this if you want to get an idea of what's in store!
For all the news this week about #StarTalkLive, you can follow the major players on Twitter at @Pillownaut, @StephEvz43, @AndyWeirAuthor, @TheScienceGuy, @EugeneMirman, and of course the Big Guns: @StarTalkRadio.
9 comments:
Documents the experiences of human "pillownaut" test subjects in NASA's Lunar and Mars research programs. Tests include micro-gravity simulation, bed rest, centrifuge spins, etc. Includes detailed Q&A, data on the effects of weightlessness in the human body, space science, NASA insider stories, and information on how to qualify for studies that pay participants.
