FREE 2016 "Year In Space" Bill Nye Calendar!

Readers and Tweeters! Some lucky SpaceTwit is going to win a stunningly gorgeous 2016 Year In Space Calender, hot off the Starry Messenger Press, published in cooperation with The Planetary Society.
And when I say SpaceTwit, I mean that in the nicest possible way. Because all you have to do to enter the contest is tweet about the new calendar to spread the word, and we will announce the winner on Friday, January 22nd during StarTalkLive's Bill Nye show at Sketchfest 2016!
Designer Steve Cariddi created this large-format 2016 Year In Space Calendar to appeal to space enthusiasts of all ages, and the introduction was written by everyone's favorite Science Guy, Bill Nye!
This beautiful creation has his stamp of approval, and it's not difficult to see why. I got my hot little hands on it, and have been absorbed for hours. The photography is stunning, and every square centimeter is packed with colorful collages, planets, astronauts, space crafts, and profiles of famous scientists. The calendar grids feature moon phases, sky-gazing guides, space exploration milestones throughout history and fun space facts.
Circulate any of the tweets below, or create your own tweet with the calendar link, and CC: back to my account so I know to enter your Twit-handle in the drawing.
Win a FREE Year In Space 2016 calendar w/fabulous space photographs! bit.ly/1TYfkHX Intro by @BillNye The Science Guy! cc @pillownaut
FREE @BillNye Year In Space 2016 Calendar bit.ly/1TYfkHX contest at #StarTalkLive by @StarTalkRadio on Fri 1/22! cc @pillownaut :)
Win a FREE Year In Space 2016 Calendar bit.ly/1TYfkHX Created by @YearInSpace + @exploreplanets the Planetary Society cc @pillownaut
Also, if you are a fan of Bill Nye The Science Guy, be sure to buy tickets for Sketchfest in San Francisco next week! We will be tweeting live with StarTalkRadio and announcing the winner during the show!
And Get This: you get a special discount for being a Pillow Astronaut Reader and Tweeter! Of course, only one person can win the free prize, so when the rest of you purchase multiples for your kids, and I know you will, check out the discount grid.
Check in the box for the Internet Discount, which ranges from 22% to 39%, depending on quantity ordered; then in the comment section, let them know Pillownaut sent you!
If you do not have a Twitter account, feel free to share this article to Facebook, Google+, Pinterest, or Tumblr! Then, leave me a comment here on this blog post to let me know! Anyone who shares is entered. :)
